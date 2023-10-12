Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism

STUTTGART, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - A home in Arkansas is gaining attention on social media while sparking controversy within the community.

According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies hanging from a tree with rope.

Willis Chambers and his family live across the street from the house and called law enforcement to ask them to take it down.

“They took the hanging bodies out of the tree but they still left the person standing up with the hood and a noose in his hand,” he said. “Then they wound up taking that down.”

Willis said for the safety of him and his family, he just wants it to stop.

You can read more reactions on KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.