Arkansas Supreme Court dismisses LEARNS Act lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that had been ongoing since the Arkansas LEARNS Act was first voted on.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the decision “ended the potentially far-reaching debate on how the state legislature passed laws with an emergency clause.”

Thursday’s decision maintained state lawmakers had done so correctly.

