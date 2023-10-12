Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Supreme Court dismisses LEARNS Act lawsuit

The Arkansas State Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that had been ongoing since the...
The Arkansas State Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that had been ongoing since the Arkansas LEARNS Act was first voted on.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that had been ongoing since the Arkansas LEARNS Act was first voted on.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the decision “ended the potentially far-reaching debate on how the state legislature passed laws with an emergency clause.”

Thursday’s decision maintained state lawmakers had done so correctly.

To read more about the court’s decision and the lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted ten people Tuesday, including a Blytheville...
Blytheville woman among 10 indicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Man killed in morning crash
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

A boil water order has been issued for Tuckerman and North Jackson County residents.
Boil order issued for Tuckerman, North Jackson County
Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti announced this week it would lay off 10 percent of...
Hospital announces layoffs
Maximum obscuration of the sun during the Oct. 14 annular eclpse.
How to make a DIY eclipse viewer
DIY Eclipse Viewer
DIY Eclipse Viewer