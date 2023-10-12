Football Friday Night
Boil order issued for Tuckerman, North Jackson County

A boil water order has been issued for Tuckerman and North Jackson County residents.(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCKERMAN Ark. (KAIT) - A boil water order has been issued for Tuckerman and North Jackson County residents.

Tuckerman Mayor Rick Womack said a water main break was discovered on Wednesday.

City workers repaired the problem Thursday morning, but they will have to wait until the state health department tests the water before it can be consumed.

Womack said the boil order affects all Tuckerman Waterworks and North Jackson County Rural Water Association customers.

The boil order will remain in place until the Arkansas Department of Health indicates there are no pathogens or bacteria in the water.

Residents should boil water for three minutes before using for cooking or drinking. They should also dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

