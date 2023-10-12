Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City to hold groundbreaking for new pool

According to a news release, the groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in...
According to a news release, the groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the area by the playground at 1506 N. Church St.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro will hold a groundbreaking for the new swimming pool at Parker Park.

According to a news release, the groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the area by the playground at 1506 N. Church St.

“We will soon have not only a sports plex with an Olympic-size pool but finally a new place for the kids who live near Parker Park in north Jonesboro,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “Swimming pools are a great way to help kids and adults get through the summer heat, and I am proud that Parker Park will soon have its own.”

The news release said the pool will include a variety of play structures, a diving board and slide, and a shaded seating area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

A recent study revealed the top three most dangerous jobs in Arkansas.
New study reveals most dangerous jobs in Arkansas
Previous studies have documented that Black and Hispanic women have been less likely than white...
UAMS: Black, Hispanic women more likely to get routine mammograms
According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients...
Study: Arkansas among other states with shortest ER wait times
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 5-1 Nettleton prepares to host Southside
Riverside, EPC, Ridgefield Christian, & CRA fare well in 2023 2A State Tennis Championships