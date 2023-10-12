City to hold groundbreaking for new pool

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro will hold a groundbreaking for the new swimming pool at Parker Park.

According to a news release, the groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the area by the playground at 1506 N. Church St.

“We will soon have not only a sports plex with an Olympic-size pool but finally a new place for the kids who live near Parker Park in north Jonesboro,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “Swimming pools are a great way to help kids and adults get through the summer heat, and I am proud that Parker Park will soon have its own.”

The news release said the pool will include a variety of play structures, a diving board and slide, and a shaded seating area.

