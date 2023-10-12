Festival to celebrate Pacific Islanders in Northeast Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An event in Randolph County this weekend looks to bring awareness to a community in Northeast Arkansas.

The fourth annual Pacific Island Festival will occur Saturday, Oct. 14 on the downtown square in Pocahontas beginning at 10 a.m.

The festival will feature flag dances, a historical presentation, an island-style cookoff, and more.

Festival Committee Member Brett Vinson said the event is an opportunity to bring awareness to a community many might not know about.

“It’s free. It’s really to be able to get people within the community and this region familiar with Pacific Islanders and their culture,” Vinson explained.

Vinson said it’s a chance for the region to learn more about Pacific Islanders.

“The culture is really different than what we typically know as Native Americans. This particular group is set aside for their hard work. They’re a very family-oriented culture,” Vinson added.

All are invited to attend the event.

