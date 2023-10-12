Here to stay: Brookland traffic

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly two months into the school year, morning and afternoon traffic is still lingering.

The city of Brookland experienced heavy traffic due to school starting back in August, and it will likely remain until the end of the school year. The district spoke with K8 about the traffic issues on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Brookland Public Schools’ security director Doug Foreman said he thinks it’s gotten better.

“It’s drastically improved since the first day, it’s not perfect but it’s better than it was the first day,” he said.

He said multiple things are causing traffic to be backed up. One of them being an influx of car riders, rather than bus riders.

“That’s going to add a lot of cars to the car line,” Foreman said.”But with more kids being placed on buses, which really cuts down our car numbers, which helps the traffic get in and out of here a little quicker.”

A new McDonald’s is being built just a few feet down the road from the school. Foreman said this construction also plays a huge role.

“I’m sure it’ll be a hot spot for folks to pull in and out of, it’s probably going to make traffic a little bit worse than what it is now,” he said.

Brookland grandparent Andy Pinkard said he takes his granddaughters to Brookland Middle School daily. He said it’s almost impossible to get across School Street.

“So I’ll go up here and catch the highway and go up to Honeysuckle to get to the middle school that way,” he said. “But now they’re putting in this McDonalds, and it’s only going to get worse.”

Another busy construction site in the middle of campus is also causing some of the traffic issues. Foreman said buses struggle to get through certain areas.

“That’s softball, baseball, the new track is going in, that’s affected the middle school, the North end of the elementary, and even the back side of the primary,” he said.

Foreman said this construction project will be completed by the end of the school year, in hopes that the traffic problems, morning and afternoon, are relieved.

He said the flow of traffic they have set; is not only the most effective route but the safest for everybody.

“Bear with us, I mean with time we hope it gets better,” Foreman said.

