How to make a DIY eclipse viewer

By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry shows you how to make a Do It Yourself eclipse viewer just in time for Saturday’s annular eclipse.

The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun.

NASA said the Oct. 14 eclipse, which will start just after 11 a.m. CT, will be visible in all continental states and last a few minutes.

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon.

You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special lenses or viewers like the one Castleberry shows you how to make.

