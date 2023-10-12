Football Friday Night
Medical Minute: Early detection is best chance for breast cancer cure

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Jennifer DiCocco with St. Bernards Medical Group encourages all women who are 40 years or older to get yearly mammograms
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Jennifer DiCocco with St. Bernards Medical Group encourages all women who are 40 years or older to get yearly mammograms.

“Regardless of your age, if you notice any changes in your breast, whether that be a lump, changes in the skin, changes in the shape of the breast, it’s very important that you talk to your doctor immediately,” said Dr. Dicocco.

For more information about cancer care from St. Bernards Medical Group, visit https://www.stbernards.info/services/cancer/.

