Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Man killed in morning crash
According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted ten people Tuesday, including a Blytheville...
Blytheville woman among 10 indicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest News

FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84
A generic red-colored candy is shown here. California has become the first state to ban red dye...
California becomes first state to ban red dye No. 3, found in 12,000+ food products
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Missouri conservation agents warn of increase in bear sightings as temperatures drop.
Missouri conservation agents warn of increase in bear sightings as temperatures drop
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers