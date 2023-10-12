Football Friday Night
New study reveals most dangerous jobs in Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study revealed the top three most dangerous jobs in Arkansas.

The study conducted by personal injury lawyers at John Fitch looked at the number of non-fatal injuries in each industry per 200 million hours worked.

Data shows that the most dangerous jobs to work in Arkansas are:

Police protection

This industry includes both police and fire departments.

Workers in this field were injured at a rate of 10.1 per 200 million hours worked, according to the study.

The study noted that law enforcement officers face daily challenges that are dangerous in their workplace including potential confrontations with armed individuals and the risk of accidents while on duty.

Transit and grounded passenger transportation

Industries in this subsector include urban transit systems, charter buses, school buses, interurban bus transportation, and taxis.

The study found that these workers are injured at a rate of 9.2 per 200 million hours worked. It said dangers in this workplace include accidents, passenger disturbances, and the need for safe vehicle operations.

Animal production and aquaculture

Jobs in this field include ranches, farms, and feedlots. They also include raising aquatic plants and animals in controlled or selected aquatic environments.

The injury rate for this workplace is 9.2 per 200 million hours worked.

The study states that workers in this industry handle livestock and aquatic animals which can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Machinery and equipment can also be potential dangers to workers.

