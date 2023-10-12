New swimming pool breaks ground

Football Friday Night
From Region 8 News at Six
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After 10 years of fighting for a pool in Parker Park, the project finally breaks ground.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 12 for a new swimming pool coming soon.

With a variety of play structures like a diving board, a slide, and plenty of space for lounging, Jonesboro resident Christine Rodgers said this is exactly what her neighborhood needs.

“It actually makes me glad that the city of Jonesboro is taking more pride in the city itself,” she said. “It gives people the option to do stuff with their kids and their families.”

City Council Member Dr. Charles Coleman said he’s been pushing for a swimming pool on the north side of town for ten years.

“It’s not just a pool,” he said. “It’s that you have so many people on the north side, or even all of Jonesboro, that don’t know how to swim,” he said. “You got kids that don’t know how to swim.”

With a 1,500-square-foot restroom facility and pool office, the total cost of the project will be around 2.9 million dollars.

