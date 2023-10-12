Football Friday Night
Oct. 12: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clearer skies this morning as you head to work and school.

Some clouds will move in later today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to around 80°.

A cold front arrives tomorrow, but it is lacking moisture, so rain chances remain pretty low.

I cannot rule out a shower or two, especially in the late afternoon into the evening.

Behind the front, get ready for colder temperatures, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Hoxie residents have more concerns over public access to buildings and public records.

People in a small Arkansas town are confused after donating money to help a police officer who later learned he didn’t have cancer.

Family Dollar voluntarily recalls hundreds of consumer products due to improperly storing items.

The city of Jonesboro will hold a groundbreaking for the new swimming pool at Parker Park this afternoon.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, in the volunteer fire service industry, only 11% of the people are women, but in Bono, they are changing that number.

The Walnut Ridge Regional Airport will celebrate 81 years of operations this weekend.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

