Officer investigated after receiving leukemia donations despite no cancer diagnosis

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an England police officer after being accused of faking an illness.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ENGLAND, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an England police officer after he was accused of receiving money from people in the community who believed he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

According to our content partner, KARK, Sgt. Eric Caffey worked as a school resource officer at England High School.

Attorney Bill James said Caffey was originally told that he had cancer, but later learned that it was actually a heart and blood condition.

According to the interim superintendent of the high school, in 2022 the school raised more than $4,000 for Caffey, thinking he had cancer.

James said it wasn’t until the beginning of 2023 that Caffey realized he did not have leukemia.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office reported that Caffey was put on administrative leave with the England Police Department while the investigation is open.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

