JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist was pinned under a car in a Jonesboro crash on Wednesday.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the crash happened around 9 p.m., Oct. 11 at the intersection of South Main Street and West Huntington Avenue.

The motorcyclist got out with minor injuries.

