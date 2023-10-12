Study: Arkansas among other states with shortest ER wait times

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New research found that patients in the Natural State were spending less time waiting in the emergency room compared to the rest of the United States.

According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients spent in the ER across all 50 states.

North Dakota topped the list of of states with the shortest ER wait times with an average of one hour and 48 minutes.

Arkansas and Minnesota both took the ninth spot. Both states had an average wait time of two hours and 14 minutes.

Below is a list of the top 10 states with the shortest ER wait times:

Rank State Average ER wait time 1. North Dakota 1 hour and 48 minutes 2. Nebraska & South Dakota 1 hour and 55 minutes 3. Hawaii 1 hour and 56 minutes 4. Iowa & Oklahoma 1 hour and 59 minutes 5. Kansas 2 hours and 4 minutes 6. Montana 2 hours and 7 minutes 7. Mississippi 2 hours and 9 minutes 8. Idaho & Louisiana 2 hours and 12 minutes 9. Arkansas & Minnesota 2 hours and 14 minutes 10. Wyoming 2 hours and 15 minutes

“For citizens of these states, the data undoubtedly offers some peace of mind knowing that their emergency room wait times are shorter than other states as well as the national average of 2 hours and 37 minutes, ”said a spokesperson from InjuredInFlorida.com.

The study noted that Maryland had the longest ER wait time across all 50 states.

