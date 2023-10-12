Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Study: Arkansas among other states with shortest ER wait times

According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients...
According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients spent in the ER across all 50 states.(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New research found that patients in the Natural State were spending less time waiting in the emergency room compared to the rest of the United States.

According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients spent in the ER across all 50 states.

North Dakota topped the list of of states with the shortest ER wait times with an average of one hour and 48 minutes.

Arkansas and Minnesota both took the ninth spot. Both states had an average wait time of two hours and 14 minutes.

Below is a list of the top 10 states with the shortest ER wait times:

RankStateAverage ER wait time
1.North Dakota1 hour and 48 minutes
2.Nebraska & South Dakota1 hour and 55 minutes
3.Hawaii1 hour and 56 minutes
4.Iowa & Oklahoma1 hour and 59 minutes
5.Kansas2 hours and 4 minutes
6.Montana2 hours and 7 minutes
7.Mississippi2 hours and 9 minutes
8.Idaho & Louisiana2 hours and 12 minutes
9.Arkansas & Minnesota2 hours and 14 minutes
10.Wyoming2 hours and 15 minutes

“For citizens of these states, the data undoubtedly offers some peace of mind knowing that their emergency room wait times are shorter than other states as well as the national average of 2 hours and 37 minutes, ”said a spokesperson from InjuredInFlorida.com.

The study noted that Maryland had the longest ER wait time across all 50 states.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

States have 14 months to finish their backlog of eligibility reviews, according to guidelines...
Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights
In addition to free breakfast and door prizes, St. Bernards will offer free comprehensive...
Women’s Health Day to offer free mammograms
Conversations around mental health have changed a lot since World Mental Health Day began in...
World Mental Health Day works to change conversations around mental health
Jonesboro native Dr. Jeremy Cohen now serves as the newest emergency physician at St. Bernards...
NYITCOM at A-State grad carries on family tradition