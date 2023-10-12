Teachers take Israel conflict as “opportunity” to allow students to debate

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The heartbreaking images and videos from Israel have caught the attention of many, including those in the classroom.

Walnut Ridge Seventh and Eighth Grade History Teacher Grant Smith said he’s had many students ask about the Israel conflict in his class.

Smith said when discussing the war, he must be careful with what he shows students.

“I teach pre-teens and young teenagers, so anything that’s too graphic with lots of gore is something you kind of want to shy away from,” Smith explained.

As the war goes on, Smith explained, more and more students will grow interested in what’s happening overseas. He believes this is because his students watch kids their age suffer through terror and violence.

“I think that’s really what connects my students emotionally to it and why they’ve been so attached to it. They’ve seen those images at home and on the TV,” Smith said.

The conflict, among other events over the last few years, has become highly political.

Smith said leaving politics out of the learning environment is crucial.

“The easiest way to do that is to let the students control the conversation. It’s really, really important that I don’t insert my own opinion. As teachers, it’s best to give students the facts first,” Smith explained.

Students at the school haven’t fully grasped the importance of the events we’ve seen, Smith added.

“These are the historical moments that are going to be in the textbooks that your kids are reading about. They’ll probably appreciate it more than when their kids or grandkids come up and ask them what it was like living in these times,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.