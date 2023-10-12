Thomas Schmidt repeats as SBC Men’s Golfer of the Week

For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Arkansas State men’s golfer Thomas Schmidt has been named Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Schmidt collected his third top-three finish in four tournaments with a third-place finish at the Oregon State Invitational. He posted a stroke average of 70.33 for the week on the par-71 course at Trysting Tree. After an opening round 1-over par 72, Schmidt followed with a 3-under par 68 and even-par 71 to place third. With his performance this week, Schmidt now has nine par or better rounds in 12 rounds played this season.

A-State closes out the fall portion of its schedule Oct. 29-31 at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate in Charleston, S.C.

