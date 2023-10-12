Football Friday Night
Trumann to hold annual Duck Festival

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is preparing for its annual Duck Festival.

The festival started as a BBQ Fest over 40 years ago and was run by the Singer Sewing Company.

When Singer shut down, the Trumann Chamber of Commerce continued the festival, adding rides and vendors, and turning it into a charity event for non-profits across the area.

Last year was one of the best years for the festival, but projections for this year are even better.

“Last year we counted over 8500 people this year we are completely sold out and we are expecting over 10000 people along with the carnival but it is a charity event,” said Bob Sowell, the Executive Director of Chamber in Trumann.

Sowell said the residents of Trumann are excited to have a sell-out crowd of vendors this year.

“This is the first year that I have been with it that we have had a 100% sell-out, which means 100% of the renters centers have been rented,” said Sowell.

The Duck Festival kicks off Thursday night at 5 p.m. at the Trumann Sports Complex, with the festival continuing throughout the weekend.

