Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42...
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated residential burglary and second-degree battery.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment earlier this year and stabbed his girlfriend is heading to prison.

Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated residential burglary and second-degree battery.

In addition to the prison time, the judge sentenced her to 120 months suspended imposition of sentence on the burglary charge and 72 months SIS on the battery charge.

According to the affidavit, Green broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Kristi Lake Drive on Tuesday, May 23, and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times while they were in bed.

Investigators said the boyfriend had a valid no-contact order against Green at the time of the assault.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted ten people Tuesday, including a Blytheville...
Blytheville woman among 10 indicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Man killed in morning crash
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

Menstrual hygiene products and diapers are a step closer to being exempt from sales taxes in...
Arkansas AG sets ballot language for proposal to drop sales tax on diapers, menstrual products
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A motion of continuance was filed on Wednesday, after the second suspect charged in connection...
Motion of continuance filed for court hearing of 2nd arson suspect in Dunklin Co.
According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies...
Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism