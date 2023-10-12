Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment earlier this year and stabbed his girlfriend is heading to prison.

Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated residential burglary and second-degree battery.

In addition to the prison time, the judge sentenced her to 120 months suspended imposition of sentence on the burglary charge and 72 months SIS on the battery charge.

According to the affidavit, Green broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Kristi Lake Drive on Tuesday, May 23, and stabbed his girlfriend multiple times while they were in bed.

Investigators said the boyfriend had a valid no-contact order against Green at the time of the assault.

