Annual elk migration leads to traffic headaches in Newton County, Ark.

By Christopher Bryant
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Newton County, Arkansas, officials are preparing for big crowds with cameras.

Tourists flock to Boxley Valley and Ponca every year for the elk migration. The state introduced Rocky Mountain elk to this area decades ago. Since then, tourists have come to the stretch of Arkansas Highway 43 in Newton County to see elk firsthand.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind visitors to the area not to trespass or park on private property while trying to view the elk.

“We want them to be mindful and safe while they are here,” said Chief Deputy Mike Blocker. “Be respectful of the local community and obey the laws. It is a tiny stretch of road that gets congested really fast with lots of people. There are not hardly any shoulders there to park on. Just be mindful of where they are going to park. We want them to enjoy looking at the elk but do so safely.”

The elk are wild animals. It is also mating season, which means elk could be more aggressive than normal. Chief Deputy Blocker reminds visitors to keep a safe distance from the elk while viewing.

