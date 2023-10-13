ATF questioning Arkansas over medical marijuana users’ ability to conceal carry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is questioning Arkansas over medical marijuana users and their ability to conceal carry.

According to KNWA, a letter addressed to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety Operations Director Rick Stallings that the Concealed Handgun Carry License is an alternative to completing a background check which would possibly give marijuana users the ability to conceal carry.

The letter states “If Arkansas law does not require authorized State officials to confirm that an individual is not a ‘controlled substance user,’ then federally prohibited marijuana users may obtain firearms using the CHCL.”

You can read more on this story, as well as the official letter, on KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.