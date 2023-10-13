Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

County working to form mitigation plan, faces pushback

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county is fighting against the clock to get a plan together if disaster strikes.

Fulton County has been working to form a hazard mitigation plan that would help prepare the area should a natural disaster occur.

Without a plan, it will leave them as an outlier in the state.

“The other 74 counties in the state either have a plan or are in the process of formulating theirs. We’re the only outlier in the state that currently doesn’t have or hasn’t started a hazard mitigation of our own,” County Judge Kenneth Crow said.

The judge said he’s hoping the county can work together to make a plan soon.

“With regards to the hazard mitigation, we have some hazards facing our county, and we need some help in lessening the impact of a potential disaster.”

Judge Crow explained that the plan faces some pushback as misinformation has spread.

Some residents had been told the plan would allow the federal government to control private property rights, among other rumors, and most are untrue.

If a county resident has a question about the formation of the mitigation plan, the judge said to call his office or the Office of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies...
Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42...
Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend
Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside...
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle

Latest News

A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into...
Group to offer ghost tours in historic town
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Jonesboro.
Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire
Tourists flock to Boxley Valley and Ponca, Ark., every year for the elk migration.
Annual elk migration leads to traffic headaches in Newton County, Ark.
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Annual elk migration leads to traffic headaches in Newton County, Ark.