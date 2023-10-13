County working to form mitigation plan, faces pushback

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county is fighting against the clock to get a plan together if disaster strikes.

Fulton County has been working to form a hazard mitigation plan that would help prepare the area should a natural disaster occur.

Without a plan, it will leave them as an outlier in the state.

“The other 74 counties in the state either have a plan or are in the process of formulating theirs. We’re the only outlier in the state that currently doesn’t have or hasn’t started a hazard mitigation of our own,” County Judge Kenneth Crow said.

The judge said he’s hoping the county can work together to make a plan soon.

“With regards to the hazard mitigation, we have some hazards facing our county, and we need some help in lessening the impact of a potential disaster.”

Judge Crow explained that the plan faces some pushback as misinformation has spread.

Some residents had been told the plan would allow the federal government to control private property rights, among other rumors, and most are untrue.

If a county resident has a question about the formation of the mitigation plan, the judge said to call his office or the Office of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.