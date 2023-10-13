Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a housefire in Jonesboro.
According to dispatch, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. Friday on North Culberhouse Street in a trailer home.
The battalion chief said no one was inside the home during the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
K8 has a reporter at the scene and we will update this article as new information becomes available.
