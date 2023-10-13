Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a housefire in Jonesboro.

According to dispatch, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. Friday on North Culberhouse Street in a trailer home.

The battalion chief said no one was inside the home during the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING: Jonesboro on scene of mobile home fire on the 600 block of North Culberhouse. Significant damage to the entire home. Culberhouse is down to one lane with only northbound traffic getting through. No one was hurt. A cause is under investigation @Region8News pic.twitter.com/a4B3hoEA4T — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) October 13, 2023

K8 has a reporter at the scene and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

