Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Jonesboro.
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Jonesboro.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a housefire in Jonesboro.

According to dispatch, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. Friday on North Culberhouse Street in a trailer home.

The battalion chief said no one was inside the home during the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

K8 has a reporter at the scene and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies...
Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42...
Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend
Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside...
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle

Latest News

A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into...
Group to offer ghost tours in historic town
Fulton County has been working to form a hazard mitigation plan that would help prepare the...
County working to form mitigation plan, faces pushback
Tourists flock to Boxley Valley and Ponca, Ark., every year for the elk migration.
Annual elk migration leads to traffic headaches in Newton County, Ark.
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Annual elk migration leads to traffic headaches in Newton County, Ark.