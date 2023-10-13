Football Friday Night
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle

Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside working the scene. A few moments later, a vehicle drives right by Echols and hits the front of the patrol car.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department had a close call while working an overnight crash.

According to the dispatch call detail report, Officer Devan Echols responded to a vehicle that had struck a deer on Southwest Drive near Evans Drive around 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside working the scene. A few moments later, a vehicle drives right by Echols and hits the front of the patrol car.

The crash report said the other vehicle was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Revay Davis, 48, of Benton.

Davis told police he had noticed emergency lights ahead of him and had turned to look at the vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

He said he did not notice the patrol car blocking the eastbound traffic lane.

Following the crash, the Davis’ vehicle drove into the ditch and began to spin before coming to a stop, according to the report.

No injuries were reported. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene to evaluate Davis, but he declined medical attention.

