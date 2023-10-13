Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dozens of volunteers helped a woman harvest her crops after her husband died

Friends and neighbors in Iowa stepped up to help a widow harvest her corn crops. (Source: KCCI, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A widow in Iowa is getting help harvesting her corn.

Barb Schwarck lost her husband in August, but now big-hearted neighbors are stepping up.

According to neighbor Marcus McIntosh, 20 trucks and 70 people came together to help Schwarck get her corn crops in.

Schwarck, who lost her husband of 42 years, said the show of support is humbling.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said.

There were volunteers for as far as the eye could see.

Combines were turning corn from the field and transferring the load to trucks – something all organized by Schwarck’s nephew, Jared Cook:

“We kind of put this together and there’s been just an outpouring of people wanting to help,” he said.

According to Cook, neighbors help neighbors who are in need.

“I think it just shows how willing they are to help and support um somebody that’s in a bind or in a hard place,” he said.

This harvest usually takes about two weeks, but this time it was all done in one day.

And the large group of now extended family sat down together to enjoy a good meal after their job was complete, something Schwarck says her late husband Mark would have enjoyed.

“I know he’s smiling down and watching today and he’s feeling very humble himself,” she said.

Schwarck said it means a lot that people showed up to help her family when they could have been helping their own, an effort she appreciates.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Man killed in morning crash
According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted ten people Tuesday, including a Blytheville...
Blytheville woman among 10 indicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest News

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is questioning Arkansas over medical...
ATF questioning Arkansas over medical marijuana users’ ability to conceal carry
Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside...
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle
A survey is showing that more than 30 percent of Arkansas college students are facing food...
Survey: Arkansas college students face food insecurity
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors say Elijah McClain was just walking home as jury urged to convict officers in his death