Football Friday Night (10/13/23)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night falls on Friday the 13rd. We’re in the midst of spooky season as the postseason picture continues to take shape.
Our Game of the Week is in the 5A East. Southside (6-0 overall, 3-0 5A East) is on the road at Nettleton (5-1, 3-0 5A East). You can see a preview of the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Game of the Week: Southside at Nettleton
Jonesboro at North Little Rock
Brookland at Valley View
Wynne at Batesville
Forrest City at Paragould
Blytheville at Gosnell
Rivercrest at Highland
Pocahontas at Trumann
Harrisburg at Westside
Piggott at Hoxie
Earle at East Poinsett County
Augusta at Rector
FFN Overtime (highlights air in Saturday 10pm sportscast)
Marion at West Memphis
Marked Tree at McCrory
Other Arkansas Games
Greene County Tech at Searcy
Riverview at Bald Knob
Stuttgart at Cave City
Lonoke at Heber Springs
Perryville at Melbourne
Salem at Yellville-Summit
Manila at Palestine-Wheatley
Cross County at Marianna
Ouachita Christian at Harding Academy
Potts Camp at West Memphis Christian
Rose Bud at Corning
Mountain View at Marshall
Midland at Brinkley
Other Missouri Games
Kennett at Poplar Bluff
Willow Springs at Thayer
Sikeston at New Madrid County Central
Malden at Hayti
Kelly at Portageville
Parkview at West Plains
