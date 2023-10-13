Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night (10/13/23)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Week 8 of Football Friday Night falls on Friday the 13rd. We’re in the midst of spooky season as the postseason picture continues to take shape.

Our Game of the Week is in the 5A East. Southside (6-0 overall, 3-0 5A East) is on the road at Nettleton (5-1, 3-0 5A East). You can see a preview of the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/13/23)

Game of the Week: Southside at Nettleton

Jonesboro at North Little Rock

Brookland at Valley View

Wynne at Batesville

Forrest City at Paragould

Blytheville at Gosnell

Rivercrest at Highland

Pocahontas at Trumann

Harrisburg at Westside

Piggott at Hoxie

Earle at East Poinsett County

Augusta at Rector

FFN Overtime (highlights air in Saturday 10pm sportscast)

Marion at West Memphis

Marked Tree at McCrory

Other Arkansas Games

Greene County Tech at Searcy

Riverview at Bald Knob

Stuttgart at Cave City

Lonoke at Heber Springs

Perryville at Melbourne

Salem at Yellville-Summit

Manila at Palestine-Wheatley

Cross County at Marianna

Ouachita Christian at Harding Academy

Potts Camp at West Memphis Christian

Rose Bud at Corning

Mountain View at Marshall

Midland at Brinkley

Other Missouri Games

Kennett at Poplar Bluff

Willow Springs at Thayer

Sikeston at New Madrid County Central

Malden at Hayti

Kelly at Portageville

Parkview at West Plains

