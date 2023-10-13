Football Friday Night
Future doctors making teddy bears feel better

Medical professions students from the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center stopped by the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center for a teddy bear clinic.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Jonesboro Kindergarteners got a lesson on why they should not be afraid of the doctor’s office.

Medical and nursing students from the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center stopped by the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center on Friday for a teddy bear clinic.

They created a happy and positive healthcare environment to reduce the young students’ fear of going to the doctor’s office.

Little ones received a teddy bear to fix. They learned how to use a stethoscope and got to wear real medical equipment.

Teacher Chelsey Henson said her favorite part was seeing her students so excited to learn.

“Them saying the teddy bear felt better, especially after getting the bandage, so that lets them know too that they’ll feel better after going to the doctor,” she said.

Following the clinic, teachers expanded the experience by discussing topics like the importance of hand washing, immunizations, and dental hygiene.

One Kindergartener said it was the best day.

“When I grow up, I think I’m going to be a doctor because I am one,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

