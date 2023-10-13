Group to offer ghost tours in historic town

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A group in Sharp County is offering you the chance to get haunted in Hardy.

A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into paranormal activity.

A portion of the tours will go by the railroad crossing in town, which is said to be a popular spot to interact with the unseen.

“There was a lady in a white dress standing in the middle of the train tracks, and as he was putting on his horn for her to move, she didn’t. When the train slows down, he’s all confused. He’s going to check and see if he hit this lady, and she shows up beside him and kisses him on the cheek,” Tour Organizer Angelia Heringer explained.

The story of the “lady in the white dress” is only one of the many stories you could hear while on the tour, which begins on Oct. 13.

“The first tour is tonight. It’s the first tour ever. It’s got a lot of the real history about the architecture and what was going on in the area,” Heringer said.

On the tour, guests will be given paranormal investigating equipment.

“We’ll have dousing rods. The reason they work is because it picks up on the electromagnetic energy in the air. We’ll also have EMF readers,” Heringer said.

Heringer and her husband have lived in the area for nearly two years.

Since moving to the area, the history of Spring River and the town of Hardy have piqued her interest.

“When we moved here, we moved into a historic district called the Rio Vista in the downtown area. I guess just because it was historic, I started looking into what was going on here,” Herringer added.

The Oct. 13 tour is full, but Heringer plans to host more tours closer to Halloween.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

