Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Group to offer ghost tours in historic town

A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into...
A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into paranormal activity.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A group in Sharp County is offering you the chance to get haunted in Hardy.

A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into paranormal activity.

A portion of the tours will go by the railroad crossing in town, which is said to be a popular spot to interact with the unseen.

“There was a lady in a white dress standing in the middle of the train tracks, and as he was putting on his horn for her to move, she didn’t. When the train slows down, he’s all confused. He’s going to check and see if he hit this lady, and she shows up beside him and kisses him on the cheek,” Tour Organizer Angelia Heringer explained.

The story of the “lady in the white dress” is only one of the many stories you could hear while on the tour, which begins on Oct. 13.

“The first tour is tonight. It’s the first tour ever. It’s got a lot of the real history about the architecture and what was going on in the area,” Heringer said.

On the tour, guests will be given paranormal investigating equipment.

“We’ll have dousing rods. The reason they work is because it picks up on the electromagnetic energy in the air. We’ll also have EMF readers,” Heringer said.

Heringer and her husband have lived in the area for nearly two years.

Since moving to the area, the history of Spring River and the town of Hardy have piqued her interest.

“When we moved here, we moved into a historic district called the Rio Vista in the downtown area. I guess just because it was historic, I started looking into what was going on here,” Herringer added.

The Oct. 13 tour is full, but Heringer plans to host more tours closer to Halloween.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies...
Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42...
Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend
Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside...
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle

Latest News

Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Sept. 22-24.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Oct. 13-15
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
KAIT Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Oct. 13-14
Medical professions students from the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center stopped by...
Future doctors making teddy bears feel better
The fourth annual Pacific Island Festival will occur Saturday, Oct. 14, on the downtown square...
Festival to celebrate Pacific Islanders in Northeast Arkansas