Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Healthcare provider threatens to terminate agreement with United Healthcare

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 after they received a report that a nurse had been the victim of an aggravated assault.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — One of Northeast Arkansas’ largest healthcare providers is on the brink of cutting ties with the nation’s largest insurance company. The dispute between St. Bernards Healthcare and United Healthcare could have far-reaching consequences for regional patients.

In a recent announcement, St. Bernards Healthcare indicated that it is prepared to terminate its in-network agreement with United Healthcare if significant changes do not occur.

The current agreement is set to expire on April 30, 2024, and its termination would affect all United Healthcare insurance customers while impacting access to every St. Bernards facility.

St. Bernards Healthcare CEO, Chris Barber, expressed dissatisfaction with the current relationship, citing administrative burdens, barriers, and delayed payments as critical issues.

“We just don’t believe it is acceptable at this point in time,” Barber stated.

Negotiations are ongoing between hospital and insurer representatives to resolve the issues. St. Bernards Healthcare’s primary requests are for patient bills to be paid promptly and for comprehensive care coverage, which, according to Barber, has not been adequately provided by United Healthcare.

Barber emphasized the hospital’s commitment to the community and expressed the hope for a reciprocal commitment from the insurer.

In response to the situation, United Healthcare released a statement through a spokesperson, stating, “St. Bernards recently issued a termination notice to end our commercial and Medicare Advantage contracts in Arkansas, which do not expire until May 1, 2024. UnitedHealthcare is committed to continued good-faith negotiation, and we urge St. Bernards to work with us over the next six months to reach an agreement that will ensure the people we serve have continued access to the health system’s hospitals and providers.”

United Healthcare also offered additional background information, emphasizing their commitment to negotiations with St. Bernards Healthcare and the importance of reaching an affordable agreement for families and employers in Arkansas.

The statement highlighted the responsibility of United Healthcare to provide access to quality healthcare while containing the rapidly rising costs. A spokesperson said that maintaining fair and competitive agreements with the hospitals and providers in their network is crucial for fulfilling this commitment to their members and customers.

As the clock ticks toward the contract’s expiration, patients face a pressing need to make decisions, particularly with open enrollment season underway.

St. Bernards Healthcare advises all United Healthcare policyholders to consult with insurance agents or brokers. Failing to act could result in these policyholders being forced to cover their medical expenses out of pocket if the relationship between the two entities deteriorates.

With six months remaining until the United Healthcare contract’s expiration, St. Bernards Healthcare and United Healthcare express their mutual desire to compromise.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Man killed in morning crash
According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
A federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted ten people Tuesday, including a Blytheville...
Blytheville woman among 10 indicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute: Early detection is best chance for breast cancer cure
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Jennifer DiCocco with St. Bernards Medical Group...
Early detection is the best chance for a cure to breast cancer
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A boil water order has been issued for Tuckerman and North Jackson County residents.
Boil order issued for Tuckerman, North Jackson County