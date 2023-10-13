Football Friday Night
Man arrested found with ‘get out of jail free’ card

Police arrested a man Tuesday who had a Monopoly 'get out of jail free' card on him.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARDANELLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested in Yell County was found with a card from Monopoly that, unlike the game, did not save him from jail time.

According to the Dardanelle Police Department, at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 10, officers were checking the closed businesses along Front Street when they came into contact with a man in the area.

While discussing the recent break-ins in the area, officers were able to get the man’s name. However, they ran into an issue when the man could not remember his birthday.

Officers searched the man’s backpack after he gave them permission.

Inside the bag, officers found meth, a spoon covered in meth, and needles, along with a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

The man was arrested and taken to the Yell County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police later discovered he had used his brother’s name, and now faces a change for obstructing governmental operations.

According to the police department, the man’s name will not be released pending formal charges being placed by the Yell County Prosecuting Attorney.

