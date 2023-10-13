Football Friday Night
Man caught with over 160 stolen guns at Applebee’s

Caderius Bailey
Caderius Bailey(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused of having drugs and stolen guns in a car.

Police saw a black Kia Forte pulling onto a parking lot at the Applebee’s on Union on October 11 with temporary Tenn. license tags.

Caderius Bailey is charged with possessing a firearm during the commission/ attempt to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property for $2,500, possession of controlled substances with intent to sell fentanyl. marijuana, possession of controlled substance with into to sell meth, and possession of controlled substance with into to sell fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, officers stopped the car and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

When officers asked Bailey to exit the car they retrieved a black Glock 17 9mm from his waistband and a plastic bag of suspected marijuana from his jacket.

After searching the car police found several plastic baggies of marijuana, meth, and 2 fentanyl pills.

The gun came back stolen from an arms dealer in Southaven Miss. called Cabela’s Sporting Goods.

Officers also found 161 other stolen weapons.

Police say the front passenger had revoked driver’s license.

In a statement, the passenger said she allowed Bailey to ride her car to go to Applebee’s.

She said, she picked him up from his grandma’s house and he came to the car with a red backpack.

