Man charged with DWI following crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man was charged with DWI Thursday following a crash that sent him to the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 12 on U.S. Highway 67, eight miles north of Neelyville in Butler County.

According to the preliminary crash report, 46-year-old Jonathan W. Cowsert of Clinton, Mo., was southbound when his 1996 Chevy Blazer ran off the right side of the road.

MSHP said the SUV struck a driveway and went airborne. The vehicle then returned to the road, then overturned off the left side of the road.

Cowsert, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Before being released to medical personnel, MSHP charged Cowsert with driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, and no seatbelt.

