Man survives being bitten more than 130 times by pack of dogs, family says

Davyta Gray, of Ringgold, La., was viciously attacked by nearly a dozen dogs and bitten 130 times. (Source: KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin, Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A brutal dog attack in Louisiana left a man recovering in the hospital after nearly dying from his injuries.

When Davyta Gray, 30, went for a walk in Ringgold on Sept. 27, nearly a dozen dogs from a nearby home attacked him. During the vicious encounter, he was bitten more than 130 times and almost lost his life.

Lakeyshia Brown, Gray’s aunt, said the dogs attacked nearly every part of his body.

“He literally has tubes coming out of both legs, front and back, both arms, front and back. His face is fine. His neck is fine. But every other part of his body, the dogs viciously attacked,” Brown said.

Gray was placed on life support for several days and had to undergo five major surgeries. Doctors almost had to amputate his arm.

“[I] hear the cries every two hours. He can’t sleep at night,” Brown said.

Police and residents in the area said the dogs came from a home on Pine Street. Neighbors said there are usually anywhere between 20 to 30 dogs roaming the fenceless yard and the neighborhood.

Residents said they are worried for their own safety.

“I’m scared to go out in the afternoons to do anything. I can’t walk my dog or do things in my yard,” one said.

According to the Ringgold Police Department, the owner of the dogs is required to quarantine the animals until further notice. The attack is under investigation.

