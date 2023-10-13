NASA previews solar eclipse events

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Eclipses are rare events, but over the next six months, two events will be visible to us in Arkansas. On Saturday, a partial annular eclipse will take place.

“Where in the path of totality, as it is, what you’re going to see is the moon will be coming in front of the sun, blocking more and more of it until eventually, we will get this sort of a very perfect ring surrounding the moon,” Trevor Knuth, solar astrophysicist with NASA said.

For us in Region 8, we will only get to see a portion of the moon moving in front of the sun, but it is something you will not want to view with the naked eye.

“The sun is a very, very bright object and even when you are blocking a majority of the light from the sun, there is still enough coming from it that it is dangerous to see,” Knuth said.

To view the eclipse, you will need eclipse glasses or another device to view it. If you do not have those items, you will still be able to see the eclipse through shadows, if the sky is clear.

“And of course looking, if you have a tree nearby, looking through the leaves of a tree on the ground with shadows hitting, you’ll see a lot of sort of projections of the sun which is also really interesting to see,” Kruth said.

NASA plans to perform experiments in the atmosphere for Saturday’s eclipse and the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

“We should be launching instruments up into the upper atmosphere and the near-earth environment to take measurements of things like electron populations and how they are responding to the drop in flux from the sun,” Kruth said.

Those experiments will also observe how animals behave during solar eclipses.

“In terms of animals, kind of how they react to the sort of dimming of the sun,” Kruth said. “Lots of interesting scientific insights you can gain from these events.”

Knuth offers another piece of advice.

“Certainly try to make time to go out and witness these events if you’re able to,” Kruth said.

