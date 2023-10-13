Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault, kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man after he was accused of assaulting a woman and her son.

According to the incident report, a Jonesboro Police officer was dispatched to the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a disturbance.

When the officer arrived, the victim said her boyfriend, whom she had dated for two years, had assaulted her.

The victim told the officer she was sick in bed when the suspect came in demanding to talk.

The talk then escalated into an argument. At this point, the victim said she was going to call the police.

The victim said that the suspect jumped on top of her with his hand covering her mouth and nose and said she “thought she was going to pass out,” according to the report.

They eventually rolled onto the floor, and the suspect took his hand off the victim and walked outside.

The victim’s son told the officer that he followed the suspect outside.

He said the suspect attempted to grab his phone out of his hand.

The suspect eventually got the phone and began smashing it against the front of the victim’s car.

The officer states in the report that he did not observe any injury to the victim.

Police later found that the suspect has a white warrant through the Arkansas Board of Parole. They also found that he has a protection order against him with the victim being the protected party.

Officers searched for the suspect at his mother’s home on Belt Street as well as his sister’s residence at the Gladiola apartment but were unable to locate him.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and violation of no contact order. He also faces a third-degree assault for the incident with the victim’s son.

