Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival suspended, say Memphis in May officials
A motorcyclist escaped injury Wednesday when they were pinned under a car.
Motorcyclist pinned under car escapes injury
According to content partner KATV, a Stuttgart home contains garbage bags resembling bodies...
Arkansas family’s Halloween display sparks accusations of racism
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 21-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett, Mo., to 42...
Woman convicted of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend
Dash camera video shows the patrol car sitting in the eastbound lane while Echols is outside...
Dash camera video captures head-on crash with officer’s vehicle

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
A group in Hardy has formed ghost tours across the town, showing history that could bleed into...
Group to offer ghost tours in historic town
Fulton County has been working to form a hazard mitigation plan that would help prepare the...
County working to form mitigation plan, faces pushback
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda