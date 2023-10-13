Survey: Arkansas college students face food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - A recent survey shows more than 30% of Arkansas college students are struggling with food insecurity.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the Minority Health Commission hosted the state’s second hunger summit on Wednesday, according to our content partner, KATV,

Several universities were invited from all over the state to discuss food insecurity among college students and how they can help.

“We have a lot of students that will not go to a college pantry because of the stigma. They’re afraid of being seen, or maybe they don’t have time,” said Cathy May, director of SNAP Programs and WIC Outreach for the AHRA. “The pantries are only open during a certain amount of time, so we have ideas that everyone is sharing about how to squash hunger on the college campuses and ways they can make a difference.”

The AHRA has been working to reduce the lack of food and also to bring solutions to college students who are facing hunger.

“Last year a survey was done of over 4,000 Arkansas college students and the numbers were over 30% of the students reported missing or skipping meals because they didn’t have the money to pay for food,” May said. “They reported not being able to focus in class, so we see pretty high numbers on college campuses.”

AHRA said they are hoping to introduce new hunger-related bills in 2025.

