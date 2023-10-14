Football Friday Night
3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

