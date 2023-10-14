Corporal arrested for smuggling drugs, phone officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A corporal was arrested in East Arkansas after corrections officials say she attempted to smuggle contraband into a prison.

According to our content partner, KARK, the corporal, whose name has not yet been released, was detained at the East Arkansas Regional Unit

Officials said she was caught with a cellphone, phone charger, and four ounces of marijuana hidden in the pail under rice.

While she has not officially been charged, officials said she will be.

