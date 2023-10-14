Football Friday Night
Deadline approaches to pay state taxes

For those who have not paid their personal property or real estate taxes, time is running out.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Time is running out for those still needing to pay their personal property or real estate taxes.

Arkansas taxes are due Monday, Oct. 16.

Typically they are due on Oct. 15. However, since that date fell on a Sunday this year, the deadline was extended until Monday.

Taxes, including personal property and real estate, can be paid without penalty before the deadline.

If taxpayers miss the deadline, they may be faced with penalties and interest charges.

To pay taxes online or to check your assessment, visit the State of Arkansas’s Property Tax Center, then select your county from the map.

