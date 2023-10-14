Hundreds line up for the Pink Warrior Walk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people came to the Pink Warrior Walk/Run on Saturday.

The Pink Warrior Walk/Run is an annual fundraiser where proceeds benefit breast health services for uninsured and underinsured men and women in Northeast Arkansas.

The St. Bernards Foundation said over 650 participated this year, a record number.

Several breast cancer survivors came to the walk/run.

“We’re all warriors, we’re all survivors. I feel like from the minute you’re diagnosed, you’re a warrior because you’re fighting the disease,” said Sequoia Feeherty, a breast cancer survivor.

Feeherty was diagnosed in 2015.

“I had no clue it was like a small tumor. Sometimes you can’t feel them and if you don’t do it every year, it can be missed,” she said.

Early detection is critical in the fight against breast cancer. Lydia Parkey is the president of the St. Bernards Foundation, she said every cent raised helps many women get access to early detection.

“They help our most vulnerable population. Those that are uninsured or underinsured with access to breast health services,” she said.

The pink warriors get their moment in the sun before heading out to the walk.

Feeherty beat cancer in 2016, she said she looks forward to the walk every year, to support others who may still be battling.

“My pink sisters, they’re all my family and I love them all so much. It’s just important to be together to support each other,” she said.

While the Warrior Walk continues to raise money to help others and bring awareness, Feeherty still wants to continue to fight so that no one else fights breast cancer anymore one day.

“There’s a lot of new treatments out, there’s trials out that people can do… I mean… I’m hoping for a cure, that’s what all this is about,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.