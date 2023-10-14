Football Friday Night
McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud warms up before taking the field against Georgia...
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud warms up before taking the field against Georgia Southern on Oct. 14, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes, Kaelon Black scored three times and unbeaten James Madison avenged a tough loss from last season with a 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Dukes (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) were unbeaten and ranked No. 25 last year when they lost to the Eagles 45-38 on a late touchdown.

McCloud threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt and a 10-yarder to Black in the first quarter and Camden Wise added a pair of field goals for a 20-6 halftime lead. In a 21-point third quarter, McCloud threw a second TD pass to Black, who added a 20-yard rushing score.

Davis Brin was 31-of-52 passing for 271 yards and two of the Bulldogs’ three interceptions, one of those picks made by Chauncey Logan, who had a game-leading 11 tackles.

The Eagles (4-2, 1-1) ran for just 64 yards against the nation’s top rushing defense, which came in giving up only 38.6 yards per game on the ground.

JMU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Georgia Southern that went back to 1986.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

