New steel line opens at Osceola’s Big River Facility

OSCEOLA, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A multi-million-dollar electric steel line is officially in operation in Mississippi County.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Big River Steel, which was acquired by US Steel in 2021, has started production on a $450 million dollar line at its Osceola plant.

Officials said the steel is specifically designed for electric vehicle motors.

The line is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area.

