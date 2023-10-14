Pocahontas hosts Pacific Islander festival

Football Friday Night
A growing minority celebrated its heritage in Pocahontas. The Pacific Islander Festival took place on Saturday in downtown Pocahontas.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A growing minority celebrated its heritage in Pocahontas.

The Pacific Islander Festival took place on Saturday in downtown Pocahontas.

Pocahontas is a region that is growing with people from the Pacific Islands, many of whom are from the Marshal Islands. Grace Meloktalon is Marshalese but has lived in Pocahontas for over seven years.

She said the festival gives others an opportunity to connect with her culture.

“It’s important to us and other people to so they would know what is our culture,” she said.

The festival included flag dances, historical presentations, as well as a cook-off.

