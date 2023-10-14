Football Friday Night
Rice Festival brings thousands

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Weiner hosted its 47th Rice Festival this weekend.

Weiner mayor Jeremy Kimble said many of Weiner’s residents and the town have a long history with the rice industry.

“Riceland Foods is here it’s a big employer in town too and most everybody that lives here either is a rice farmer or works for a rice farmer or has something to do with the rice industry,” he said.

Kimble estimated over 80 vendors and 3,000 people came to the festival.

It featured cook-offs, wiener dog races, as well as food and entertainment for the public.

Kimble said the city is making big plans for the 50th Rice Festival.

