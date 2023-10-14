Security video captures suspect breaking into vape shop

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police are searching for a suspect who is seen on surveillance video breaking into and stealing items from a vape shop.

According to the incident report, an officer was called to Up In Smoke at 716 West Speedway on Thursday, Oct. 12 for a commercial burglary.

The officer stated in the report that upon arrival, he noticed the front glass door of the business was broken.

Once the vape shop’s owner arrived to let the officer inside, photos were taken of the damages and of the missing items.

The officer then reviewed the surveillance video of the break-in.

In the video, the suspect is seen throwing a rock at the glass door. He then proceeds to kick the glass in and enter the store.

The suspect is seen walking behind the counter and filling a bag with vapes before crawling back out the front door.

Editor’s Note: Parts of the videos provided to K8 News have been blurred. According to Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman, this is due to the suspect being identified as a juvenile.

The owner later contacted the officer about the surveillance video she discovered prior to the break-in.

The video shows three juveniles walking past the business and heading to the gas station next door.

The owner also told the officer that she learned of a person attempting to sell new vapes. The report said the owner was unsure if the vapes were products stolen from her store.

The owner states she was given permission by the mother to speak to the seller. The seller told the owner where the suspect possibly lived.

According to the report, the officer went to the address and spoke to a woman at the residence.

After looking at the security footage of the break-in, the woman was able to identify the suspect and stated that she was his aunt.

The officer noted that several of the stolen vapes were returned by the juvenile selling them.

The report said the owner is seeking charges for the suspect who broke into her business. She is not pursuing charges for the juvenile caught trying to sell the stolen vapes.

Trumann police are still searching for the suspect and the case remains under investigation. If you know anything, call (870) 483-6423.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.