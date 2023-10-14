Sheriff’s office receives grant to combat violent crime

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The White County Sheriff’s Office hopes a new $300,000 federal grant will help to decrease violent crime.

According to our content partner, KARK, for the fiscal year of 2023, the Bureau of Justice Assistance Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program had about $10 million available.

Officials said that slightly more than 30 departments nationwide were awarded a piece of the funds.

Project SAVIOR, which stands for Strategy Against Violence On the Rise, headlined a 21-page grant proposal the sheriff’s office submitted in June. It wasn’t until the end of September they learned they were awarded.

The grant will allow for the creation of a violent crime review team, which includes every agency in the county as well as the first Citizens Police Academy, which will increase community engagement.

