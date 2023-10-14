Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/13/23)

An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 6th, 2023.

Southside (Savion Hall TD run)

Nominee #1 is Southside. Savion Hall delivers two jukes and the track and field state champ totes it for the touchdown. The Southerners move to 7-0 with a 42-17 win over Nettleton.

Rector (Drew Henderson TD pass to Chance Lopez)

Nominee number 2 is Rector. Drew Henderson drops back, finds Chance Lopez, two stiff arms and he’s off for the 83 yard touchdown. The Cougars beat Augusta 48-0 to move to 6-0 and clinch the 8-Man North conference championship.

Westside (Colton Carter go-ahead TD)

Our final nominee is Westside. Colton Carter powers his way for the go-ahead score. The Warriors beat Harrisburg 21-18 for their first win of the season.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL'S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

