Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

