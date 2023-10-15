9 Harding beats #5 Ouachita Baptist 41-10 to move to 7-0

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a Bisons second half stampede in Searcy.

#9 Harding scored 31 points in the final 30 minutes en route to a 41-10 victory over #5 Ouachita Baptist. HU moves to 7-0 overall, Paul Simmons’ squad are now all alone in 1st place in the Great American Conference.

The Bisons rushed for 427 yards in the victory. Four different players had rushing touchdowns Saturday night, Braden Jay had 2 in the 4th quarter. Blake Delacruz, Roland Wallace, and Omar Sinclair also found the end zone. Grant Ennis kicked a pair of field goals.

Next up for Harding is another GAC showdown. The Bisons face 6-1 Southern Arkansas in the Murphy USA Classic. They’ll face off October 21st at 2:00pm in El Dorado.

